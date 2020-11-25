JCASO De-Activation Ceremony, 2008-2020

"Pulling a rabbit out of a hat," that is how some describe the team at DLA's Joint Contingency Acquisition Support Office (JCASO) and the amazing job they did in supporting combatant commands and their service components with operational contract support during contingencies. JCASO was created by Congress in 2008 and de-activated in 2020; the mission will now be with the military. For more information, visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 10:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|774141
|VIRIN:
|201125-D-LU733-551
|PIN:
|505743
|Filename:
|DOD_108077574
|Length:
|00:22:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
