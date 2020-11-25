JCASO De-Activation Ceremony, 2008-2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/774141" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

"Pulling a rabbit out of a hat," that is how some describe the team at DLA's Joint Contingency Acquisition Support Office (JCASO) and the amazing job they did in supporting combatant commands and their service components with operational contract support during contingencies. JCASO was created by Congress in 2008 and de-activated in 2020; the mission will now be with the military. For more information, visit: www.dla.mil