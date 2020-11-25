Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JCASO De-Activation Ceremony (open caption)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.25.2020

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    "Pulling a rabbit out of a hat," that is how some describe the team at DLA's Joint Contingency Acquisition Support Office (JCASO) and the amazing job they did in supporting combatant commands and their service components with operational contract support during contingencies. JCASO was created by Congress in 2008 and de-activated in 2020; the mission will now be with the military. For more information, visit: www.dla.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 10:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 774139
    VIRIN: 201125-D-LU733-273
    PIN: 505743
    Filename: DOD_108077572
    Length: 00:22:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JCASO De-Activation Ceremony (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JCASO Defense Logistics Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT