Task Force Illini wishes their friends and family back home a Happy Thanksgiving.
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 09:44
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|774137
|VIRIN:
|201125-Z-PT335-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108077569
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|LVIV, UA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Illini Thanksgiving Shout-out Compilation, by CPL Shaylin Quaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT