    Task Force Illini Thanksgiving Shout-out Compilation

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    11.25.2020

    Video by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Task Force Illini wishes their friends and family back home a Happy Thanksgiving.

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 09:44
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 774137
    VIRIN: 201125-Z-PT335-0001
    Filename: DOD_108077569
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: LVIV, UA

    TAGS

    THanksgiving
    StrongEurope Ukraine KnowYourMil ArmyLife JMTG-U GoldenCross

