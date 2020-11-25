Rear Adm. John Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic discusses what he is most thankful for this holiday season and addresses COVID-19 mitigation guidelines to be safe this Thanksgiving. (US Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sam Jenkins)
|11.25.2020
|11.25.2020 09:39
|Package
|774136
|201124-N-CJ362-0001
|DOD_108077561
|00:05:38
|VA, US
