Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    201124-N-CJ362-0001

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samantha Jenkins 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    Rear Adm. John Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic discusses what he is most thankful for this holiday season and addresses COVID-19 mitigation guidelines to be safe this Thanksgiving. (US Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sam Jenkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 09:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 774136
    VIRIN: 201124-N-CJ362-0001
    Filename: DOD_108077561
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201124-N-CJ362-0001, by PO3 Samantha Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    Aircraft
    Naval Aviation
    AIRLANT
    CNAL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT