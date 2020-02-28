Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua DuFrane 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    200228-N-YU716-1001
    Collection of video portraits showcasing women across the fleet performing their jobs for for U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Joshua David DuFrane/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 08:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 774125
    VIRIN: 200228-N-YU716-1001
    Filename: DOD_108077482
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month, by PO3 Joshua DuFrane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Women's History Month
    Women

