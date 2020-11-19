Members of the 37th Airlift Squadron and the 41st Field Artillery Brigade load a high mobility artillery rocket system onto a C-130J Hercules aircraft for exercise Rapid Falcon at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 19, 2020.
This work, Exercise Rapid Falcon, by A1C Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS
