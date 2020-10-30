Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USACE delivers new Kpangalam kindergarten in Africa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOKODé, TOGO

    10.30.2020

    Video by Alfredo Barraza 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hands the keys over to the new Kpangalam kindergarten in Sokodé, Togo, Oct. 30, 2020. The new school offers its students a learning environment significantly more conducive to quality education. (U.S. Army video by Alfredo Barraza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 06:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 774089
    VIRIN: 201116-A-GH914-0001
    Filename: DOD_108077378
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: SOKODé, TG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE delivers new Kpangalam kindergarten in Africa, by Alfredo Barraza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    AFRICOM
    Humanitarian Assistance
    USAREUR/AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT