The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hands the keys over to the new Kpangalam kindergarten in Sokodé, Togo, Oct. 30, 2020. The new school offers its students a learning environment significantly more conducive to quality education. (U.S. Army video by Alfredo Barraza)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 06:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|774089
|VIRIN:
|201116-A-GH914-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108077378
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|SOKODé, TG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USACE delivers new Kpangalam kindergarten in Africa, by Alfredo Barraza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
