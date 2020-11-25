The Ederle Inn on Caserma Ederle changes their policies due to COVID-19, Nov. 23, 2020. U.S. Army Video by SPC Trinity Carter/ AFN Vicenza.
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 06:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|774085
|VIRIN:
|201125-A-FF323-006
|PIN:
|6
|Filename:
|DOD_108077343
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ederle Inn Changes COVID-19 Policies Facebook, by PFC Trinity Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
