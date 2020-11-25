Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Know Your Mil TV Spot

    GERMANY

    11.25.2020

    Video by Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Get to know more about the men and women who serve — who they are, what they do and why they do it.

    For more information visit www.defense.gov/KnowYourMil/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 06:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 774084
    VIRIN: 201125-A-DD152-003
    Filename: DOD_108077325
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Know Your Mil TV Spot, by SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Knowyourmil

