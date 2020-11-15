Thread the Needle Stretch – Fitness Workout

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/774074" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

201115-N-FQ994-025 SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 15, 2020) Learn how to properly perform the thread the needle stretch with this Fitness Workout video by Kelly Stratoti. The thread the needle will stretch your upper back and shoulders. Kelly Stratoti is a fitness instructor available at the Fleet Fitness Center in Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert S. Price/Released)