    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    11.24.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Katelin Britton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 94th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, and the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, perform a hot refuel on two F-22 Raptors during a Dynamic Force Employment out of Palau International Airport, Guam, Nov. 24, 2020. Andersen Air Force Base, Guam has been the center stage for the Dynamic Force Employment in the Indo-Pacific between the 94th FS, the 36th AS, and the 36th CRG, who have showcased the Pacific Air Forces Airmen are capable of responding to a contingency in the AOR at a moments notice. The United States security presence, along with our allies and partners, underpins the peace and stability that has enabled the Indo-Pacific region to develop and prosper for more than seven decades.

    The U.S. Air Force is postured and ready to respond to crises and contingencies throughout the U.S. Into-Pacific Command, contributing to regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 00:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774045
    VIRIN: 241120-F-FL844-001
    Filename: DOD_108077094
    Length: 00:08:00
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 94th FS rolls with 36th AS, 36 CRG, by SrA Katelin Britton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

