U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 94th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, and the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, perform a hot refuel on two F-22 Raptors during a Dynamic Force Employment out of Palau International Airport, Guam, Nov. 24, 2020. Andersen Air Force Base, Guam has been the center stage for the Dynamic Force Employment in the Indo-Pacific between the 94th FS, the 36th AS, and the 36th CRG, who have showcased the Pacific Air Forces Airmen are capable of responding to a contingency in the AOR at a moments notice. The United States security presence, along with our allies and partners, underpins the peace and stability that has enabled the Indo-Pacific region to develop and prosper for more than seven decades.
The U.S. Air Force is postured and ready to respond to crises and contingencies throughout the U.S. Into-Pacific Command, contributing to regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2020 00:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|774045
|VIRIN:
|241120-F-FL844-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108077094
|Length:
|00:08:00
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 94th FS rolls with 36th AS, 36 CRG, by SrA Katelin Britton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT