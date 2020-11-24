94th FS rolls with 36th AS, 36 CRG

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 94th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, and the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, perform a hot refuel on two F-22 Raptors during a Dynamic Force Employment out of Palau International Airport, Guam, Nov. 24, 2020. Andersen Air Force Base, Guam has been the center stage for the Dynamic Force Employment in the Indo-Pacific between the 94th FS, the 36th AS, and the 36th CRG, who have showcased the Pacific Air Forces Airmen are capable of responding to a contingency in the AOR at a moments notice. The United States security presence, along with our allies and partners, underpins the peace and stability that has enabled the Indo-Pacific region to develop and prosper for more than seven decades.



The U.S. Air Force is postured and ready to respond to crises and contingencies throughout the U.S. Into-Pacific Command, contributing to regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific.