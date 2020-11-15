Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lying Pullover – Fitness Workout

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.15.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Price    

    AFN Sasebo

    201115-N-FQ994-006 SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 15, 2020) Learn how to properly perform a lying pullover with this Fitness Workout video by Kelly Stratoti. The lying pullover will help you develop chest and back muscles. Kelly Stratoti is a fitness instructor available at the Fleet Fitness Center in Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert S. Price/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 22:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 774043
    VIRIN: 201115-N-FQ994-006
    Filename: DOD_108077089
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    Fitness Workout
    Lying Pullover

