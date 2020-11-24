Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents Nov. 24, 2020 at a food bank in Casa Grande, Ariz. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 22:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|774042
|VIRIN:
|201124-A-UN281-346
|PIN:
|11
|Filename:
|DOD_108077088
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|CASA GRANDE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AZNG surge capacity at Casa Grande food bank, by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
