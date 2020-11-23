Arizona National Guard service members assist with COVID-19 testing operations Nov. 23, 2020 at a local testing testing site in Flagstaff, Ariz. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support testing sites, food banks, and other community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 21:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|774024
|VIRIN:
|201123-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108077057
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|FLAGSTAFF, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard assists with community COVID-19 testing site, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT