    Arizona National Guard assists with community COVID-19 testing site

    FLAGSTAFF, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona National Guard service members assist with COVID-19 testing operations Nov. 23, 2020 at a local testing testing site in Flagstaff, Ariz. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support testing sites, food banks, and other community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 21:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774024
    VIRIN: 201123-Z-RC891-028
    Filename: DOD_108077057
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: FLAGSTAFF, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard assists with community COVID-19 testing site, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

