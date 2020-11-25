Bamboo Harvesting

U.S. Army Garrison Japan recently welcomed members of the Sagami Giant Kite Preservation Association, Katsusaka Area, for an annual bamboo harvest on Camp Zama. The bamboo will be used to construct a traditional giant kite that will be flown next year during an annual festival.
#GoodNeighbors #Armyfamily #ArmyTeam
