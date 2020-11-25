Bamboo Harvesting

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Garrison Japan recently welcomed members of the Sagami Giant Kite Preservation Association, Katsusaka Area, for an annual bamboo harvest on Camp Zama. The bamboo will be used to construct a traditional giant kite that will be flown next year during an annual festival.

