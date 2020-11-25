Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bamboo Harvesting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.25.2020

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan recently welcomed members of the Sagami Giant Kite Preservation Association, Katsusaka Area, for an annual bamboo harvest on Camp Zama. The bamboo will be used to construct a traditional giant kite that will be flown next year during an annual festival.
    #GoodNeighbors #Armyfamily #ArmyTeam

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 20:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 774022
    VIRIN: 201125-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108077053
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bamboo Harvesting, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    ArmyFamily
    Giant Kite Festival

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT