The B-1B Lancer’s expanded carriage capabilities comes one step closer to fruition following an external captive carry flight over the skies of Edwards Air Force Base, California, Nov. 20.
Interviewees:
1. Maj. Bret Cunningham, B-1B Test Pilot, 419th FLTS, 412th Test Wing
2. Cory Coffman, Test Conductor, Operations Engineer, 419th FLTS, 412th Test Wing
3. Agustin Martinez, Project Test Lead, Armament Engineer, 419th FLTS, 412th Test Wing
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 19:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|774014
|VIRIN:
|201120-F-HC101-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108076993
|Length:
|00:07:19
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Global Power Bomber CTF conducts B-1B external captive carry demonstration, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Global Power Bomber CTF conducts B-1B external captive carry demonstration
LEAVE A COMMENT