    Global Power Bomber CTF conducts B-1B external captive carry demonstration

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The B-1B Lancer’s expanded carriage capabilities comes one step closer to fruition following an external captive carry flight over the skies of Edwards Air Force Base, California, Nov. 20.
    Interviewees:
    1. Maj. Bret Cunningham, B-1B Test Pilot, 419th FLTS, 412th Test Wing
    2. Cory Coffman, Test Conductor, Operations Engineer, 419th FLTS, 412th Test Wing
    3. Agustin Martinez, Project Test Lead, Armament Engineer, 419th FLTS, 412th Test Wing

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 19:29
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 774014
    VIRIN: 201120-F-HC101-3001
    Filename: DOD_108076993
    Length: 00:07:19
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Global Power Bomber CTF conducts B-1B external captive carry demonstration, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-1B Lancer

