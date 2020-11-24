Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USASOAC ArmyNavy2020 Spirit Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Video by Michael Chandler 

    United States Army Special Operations Aviation Command

    United States Army Special Operations Aviation Command (USASOAC) and the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) Go Army Beat Navy Spirit video.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 18:56
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 774008
    VIRIN: 201124-O-HX733-777
    Filename: DOD_108076906
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USASOAC ArmyNavy2020 Spirit Video, by Michael Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    armynavy2020 USASOAC USASOC Go160thSOAR USMA ArmyFootball

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT