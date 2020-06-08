Reborn from the ashes: What it takes to become a Phoenix Raven

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/774004" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

6 California Air National Guard Security Forces personnel from the 146th Airlift Wing's Security Forces Squadron, undergo a three-day Phoenix Raven Apprenticeship Indoctrination class at Camp Roberts, San Luis Obispo, California. August 6-9, 2020. The Course is designed to allow seasoned Ravens to test and evaluate the Raven hopefuls; as they are tested spiritually, mentally and physically during their first steps toward becoming a Phoenix Raven. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Michelle Ulber)