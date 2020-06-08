Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reborn from the ashes: What it takes to become a Phoenix Raven

    SAN LOUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    6 California Air National Guard Security Forces personnel from the 146th Airlift Wing's Security Forces Squadron, undergo a three-day Phoenix Raven Apprenticeship Indoctrination class at Camp Roberts, San Luis Obispo, California. August 6-9, 2020. The Course is designed to allow seasoned Ravens to test and evaluate the Raven hopefuls; as they are tested spiritually, mentally and physically during their first steps toward becoming a Phoenix Raven. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Michelle Ulber)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020
    Category: B-Roll
    RAVENS
    USNORTHCOM
    146AW

