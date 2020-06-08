Reborn from the ashes: What it takes to become a Phoenix Raven

6 California Air National Guard Security Forces personnel from the 146th Airlift Wing's Security Forces Squadron, undergo a three-day Phoenix Raven Apprenticeship Indoctrination class at Camp Roberts, San Luis Obispo, California. August 6-9, 2020. The Course is designed to allow seasoned Ravens to test and evaluate the Raven hopefuls; as they are tested spiritually, mentally and physically during their first steps toward becoming a Phoenix Raven. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Michelle Ulber)
|08.06.2020
|11.24.2020 18:21
|B-Roll
|774004
|200806-Z-SF468-0001
|DOD_108076883
|00:00:30
|SAN LOUIS OBISPO, CA, US
|0
|0
|0
