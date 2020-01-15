Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    26 STS B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Marcel Williams 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A video stringer consisting of the 26 STS during their workout session detailing different aspects of the units physical health.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 18:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773999
    VIRIN: 200115-F-UQ502-574
    Filename: DOD_108076830
    Length: 00:14:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26 STS B-Roll, by SrA Marcel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    exercise

