Virgin Islands National Guard's weekly inspirational message with Chaplain Jermaine Mulley, November 10.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 17:32
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|773998
|VIRIN:
|201110-A-JK506-417
|Filename:
|DOD_108076819
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Hometown:
|ST. THOMAS, VI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VING's weekly inspirational message - "Hold My Hand.", by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT