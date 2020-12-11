Chinese American WWII Gold Medal Ceremony

201112-N-TR763-1001 WASHINGTON (Nov. 12, 2020) - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday delivers remarks at a ceremony that formally recognizes the service of Chinese Americans to the armed forces. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nick Brown/Released)
