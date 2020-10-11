201110-N-TR763-1001 WASHINGTON (Nov. 10, 2020) - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday delivers remarks for the 2020 New York City Veterans Day Commemoration cereomy. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nick Brown/Released)
This work, 2020 New York City Veterans Day Commemoration Video, by CPO Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
