201019-N-TR763-1003 WASHINGTON (Oct. 19, 2020) - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday announces the winners of the 2020 CNO Naval History Essay Contest. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nick Brown/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 17:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|773983
|VIRIN:
|201019-N-TR763-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108076748
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|LOWELL, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 CNO Naval History Essay Content, by CPO Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS
