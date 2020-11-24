A holiday shout-out from Airmen and Soldiers of the South Carolina National Guard at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Nov. 24, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 16:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773981
|VIRIN:
|201124-Z-OL711-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108076671
|Length:
|00:00:04
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Happy holidays from your South Carolina National Guard, by SMSgt Edward Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
