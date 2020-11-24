Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy holidays from your South Carolina National Guard

    SC, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder 

    169th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    A holiday shout-out from Airmen and Soldiers of the South Carolina National Guard at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Nov. 24, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 16:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773981
    VIRIN: 201124-Z-OL711-0001
    Filename: DOD_108076671
    Length: 00:00:04
    Location: SC, US

    This work, Happy holidays from your South Carolina National Guard, by SMSgt Edward Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SC National Guard
    National Guard
    SCANG

