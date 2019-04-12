Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Thunder 2021

    MINOT AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2019

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jesse Jenny 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Team Minot Airmen prepare multiple B-52H Stratofortress aircrafts on the flightline as part of exercise, Global Thunder, on Oct. 22, 2020 at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. U.S. Strategic Command conducts global operations in coordination with other combatant commands, services and appropriate U.S. government agencies to deter, detect and, if necessary, defeat strategic attacks against the United States and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Jenny)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2019
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 15:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773972
    VIRIN: 201022-F-IP597-2001
    Filename: DOD_108076630
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    This work, Global Thunder 2021, by A1C Jesse Jenny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSTRATCOM
    AFGSC
    Team Minot
    Jesse Jenny
    GT21

