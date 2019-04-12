Global Thunder 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Team Minot Airmen prepare multiple B-52H Stratofortress aircrafts on the flightline as part of exercise, Global Thunder, on Oct. 22, 2020 at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. U.S. Strategic Command conducts global operations in coordination with other combatant commands, services and appropriate U.S. government agencies to deter, detect and, if necessary, defeat strategic attacks against the United States and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Jenny)