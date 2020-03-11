Virgin Islands National Guard's weekly inspirational message with Chaplain Jermaine Mulley, November 3.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 16:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|773970
|VIRIN:
|201103-A-JK506-522
|Filename:
|DOD_108076604
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Hometown:
|ST. THOMAS, VI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VING's weekly inspirational message - "Keep your eyes focused on the prize.", by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT