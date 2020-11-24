Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Promotion Ceremony in honor of Michael C. Mehrman to Tier II SES

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Hosted by LTG James Pasquarette, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8 24 November 2020 1400-1500 Hall of Heroes, The Pentagon.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 16:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 773968
    Filename: DOD_108076598
    Length: 00:38:45
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion Ceremony in honor of Michael C. Mehrman to Tier II SES, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    James Pasquarette
    Michael C. Mehrman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT