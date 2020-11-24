Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute: Marine Retention

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Video by Sgt. Benjamin Whitten 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Marine Corps Headquarters is modernizing the retention model and will conduct enlisted career retention boards in November, 2020. This will allow the Marine Corps to better retain it's qualified Marines. For more information, refer to MARADMIN 661-20 at Marines.mil. (Video by LCpl. Joseph Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 14:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773952
    VIRIN: 201124-M-MT620-882
    Filename: DOD_108076345
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: Marine Retention, by Sgt Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Board
    Re-enlistment
    Retention
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT