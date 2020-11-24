Marine Minute: Marine Retention

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/773952" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marine Corps Headquarters is modernizing the retention model and will conduct enlisted career retention boards in November, 2020. This will allow the Marine Corps to better retain it's qualified Marines. For more information, refer to MARADMIN 661-20 at Marines.mil. (Video by LCpl. Joseph Cooper)