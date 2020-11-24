Marine Minute: Marine Retention

Marine Corps Headquarters is modernizing the retention model and will conduct enlisted career retention boards in November, 2020. This will allow the Marine Corps to better retain it's qualified Marines. For more information, refer to MARADMIN 661-20 at Marines.mil. (Video by LCpl. Joseph Cooper)
