    CNRNW Fire Emergency Services Team Promotes Thanksgiving Fire Safety

    KEYPORT, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Kinkead 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    NAVAL UNDERSEA WARFARE CENTER- KEYPORT, Wash.(Nov. 23, 2020) Derrick Grinnell, Fire Inspector with Navy Region Northwest’s Fire Emergency Services, provides safety tips to help families maintain safety while cooking on Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Day is the peak day for home cooking fires, but a well-planned day of cooking will always be safe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Kinkead/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 13:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773948
    VIRIN: 201123-N-NI812-0001
    Filename: DOD_108076288
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: KEYPORT, WA, US 

