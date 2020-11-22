CNRNW Fire Emergency Services Team Promotes Thanksgiving Fire Safety

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL UNDERSEA WARFARE CENTER- KEYPORT, Wash.(Nov. 23, 2020) Derrick Grinnell, Fire Inspector with Navy Region Northwest’s Fire Emergency Services, provides safety tips to help families maintain safety while cooking on Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Day is the peak day for home cooking fires, but a well-planned day of cooking will always be safe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Kinkead/Released)