NAVAL UNDERSEA WARFARE CENTER- KEYPORT, Wash.(Nov. 23, 2020) Derrick Grinnell, Fire Inspector with Navy Region Northwest’s Fire Emergency Services, provides safety tips to help families maintain safety while cooking on Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Day is the peak day for home cooking fires, but a well-planned day of cooking will always be safe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Kinkead/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 13:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773948
|VIRIN:
|201123-N-NI812-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108076288
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|KEYPORT, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CNRNW Fire Emergency Services Team Promotes Thanksgiving Fire Safety, by PO2 Ian Kinkead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
