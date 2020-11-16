Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Holiday Shoutout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Vanessa Atchley 

    Bowie State University ROTC

    Cadet Ranelle Skipper and cadet Joyneida Brown give a holiday shoutout.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 14:06
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 773942
    VIRIN: 201116-A-UJ895-605
    Filename: DOD_108076253
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: US
    Hometown: CARENCRO, LA, US
    Hometown: CINCINNATI, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Shoutout, by SFC Vanessa Atchley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    Holiday Season
    Seasons Greetings

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT