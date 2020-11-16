Cadet Ranelle Skipper and cadet Joyneida Brown give a holiday shoutout.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 14:06
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|773942
|VIRIN:
|201116-A-UJ895-605
|Filename:
|DOD_108076253
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|CARENCRO, LA, US
|Hometown:
|CINCINNATI, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Holiday Shoutout, by SFC Vanessa Atchley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT