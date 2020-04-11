Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition VIRTUAL FLAG 21-1

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Video by Debora Henley 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lindsay Post, 705th Combat Training Squadron commander discusses Coalition VIRTUAL FLAG. The Distributed Mission Operations Center recently hosted one of the world's largest virtual air combat exercises at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. Coalition VIRTUAL FLAG 21‑1 ran at distributed locations across the globe, October 26 through November 6, 2020. (U.S. Air Force videography by Ms. Deb Henley & Mr. Keith Keel, editing by Ms. Deb Henley)

