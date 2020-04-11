U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lindsay Post, 705th Combat Training Squadron commander discusses Coalition VIRTUAL FLAG. The Distributed Mission Operations Center recently hosted one of the world's largest virtual air combat exercises at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. Coalition VIRTUAL FLAG 21‑1 ran at distributed locations across the globe, October 26 through November 6, 2020. (U.S. Air Force videography by Ms. Deb Henley & Mr. Keith Keel, editing by Ms. Deb Henley)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 13:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773941
|VIRIN:
|201104-F-ES928-012
|Filename:
|DOD_108076205
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
