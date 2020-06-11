Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Skippah Skinny

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Dalton Lowing 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Capt. J.J. Cummings, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) commanding officer speaks with the crew and gives an update about Ford's Post-Delivery Test and Trials (PDT&T) operations. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk conducting a window of opportunity for maintenance as part of her PDT&T schedule of operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Seelbach)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 13:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773939
    VIRIN: 201117-N-XI307-1001
    Filename: DOD_108076198
    Length: 00:10:29
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skippah Skinny, by SA Dalton Lowing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

