Capt. J.J. Cummings, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) commanding officer speaks with the crew and gives an update about Ford's Post-Delivery Test and Trials (PDT&T) operations. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk conducting a window of opportunity for maintenance as part of her PDT&T schedule of operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Seelbach)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 13:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773939
|VIRIN:
|201117-N-XI307-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108076198
|Length:
|00:10:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Skippah Skinny, by SA Dalton Lowing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
