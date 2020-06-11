Skippah Skinny

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/773939" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Capt. J.J. Cummings, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) commanding officer speaks with the crew and gives an update about Ford's Post-Delivery Test and Trials (PDT&T) operations. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk conducting a window of opportunity for maintenance as part of her PDT&T schedule of operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Seelbach)