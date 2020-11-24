U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command's Deputy Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Ted Martin, leads a daring covert mission behind Navy lines in advace of the 2020 Army-Navy Football Game. Go Army, Beat Navy!
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 12:57
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|773938
|VIRIN:
|201124-A-VF231-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108076197
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Graffiti Strike, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT