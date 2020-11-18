Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF Holiday Message

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Lt. Gen. Joseph L. Osterman, commanding general, I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF); Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield, I MEF sergeant major; and Command Master Chief Toby Ruiz, I MEF command master chief, address Marines and Sailors of I MEF at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 24, 2020. Lt. Gen. Heckl urges Marines and Sailors to stay vigilant and watch over their fellow service members during the holiday season, while making sure to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines during holiday leave. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jennifer Gay and Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    I MEF
    Sailors
    Marines

