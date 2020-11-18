I MEF Holiday Message

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen. Joseph L. Osterman, commanding general, I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF); Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield, I MEF sergeant major; and Command Master Chief Toby Ruiz, I MEF command master chief, address Marines and Sailors of I MEF at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 24, 2020. Lt. Gen. Heckl urges Marines and Sailors to stay vigilant and watch over their fellow service members during the holiday season, while making sure to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines during holiday leave. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jennifer Gay and Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)