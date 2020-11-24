Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DISA/JFHQ-DODIN Town Hall Slide Show

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Video by Michael Curry, James Kresge, Sarah Sabatke and Alexandra Snyder

    Defense Information Systems Agency

    DISA / JFHQ-DODIN SLIDE SHOW featuring various members of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and Joint Force Headquarters - Department of Defense Information Network (JFHQ-DODIN) from April to November of 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 13:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773929
    VIRIN: 201124-D-K7053-1000
    Filename: DOD_108076176
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DISA/JFHQ-DODIN Town Hall Slide Show, by Michael Curry, James Kresge, Sarah Sabatke and Alexandra Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DISA
    JFHQ-DODIN
    VADM Nancy Norton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT