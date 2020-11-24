DISA / JFHQ-DODIN SLIDE SHOW featuring various members of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and Joint Force Headquarters - Department of Defense Information Network (JFHQ-DODIN) from April to November of 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 13:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773929
|VIRIN:
|201124-D-K7053-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108076176
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DISA/JFHQ-DODIN Town Hall Slide Show, by Michael Curry, James Kresge, Sarah Sabatke and Alexandra Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT