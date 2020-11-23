Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020 Fort Riley DFMWR Gold Plaque Award Presentation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2020

    Video by Thomas Reust 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    DFMWR is awarded the Gold Plaque for their program in 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 11:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773920
    VIRIN: 201123-A-JJ820-339
    Filename: DOD_108076109
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Fort Riley DFMWR Gold Plaque Award Presentation, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awards
    MWR
    Award
    fort riley
    DFMWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT