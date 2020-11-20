A brief look at news around the District, hosted by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 13:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|773899
|VIRIN:
|201120-A-VM618-806
|Filename:
|DOD_108075952
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Omaha District Corps Update, by Frederick Hoyt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT