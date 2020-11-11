Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Strength in Diversity project

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    11.11.2020

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Local Commanders at Camp Darby are launching a Diversity and Inclusion project to help tell the unique stories of the Soldiers, Airmen, DOD Civilians and Italian Host-Nation professionals who serve all across the Darby community. The Camp Darby Team is incredibly diverse with a range of talented and dedicated personnel. Each one of these individuals has a story to tell that highlights the culture, history and traditions that have influenced them and their perspectives over the years. It’s this diversity, along with the strength we derive from it, that makes the Darby Team such an important part of the mission in the European and African Theaters. Lt. Col. Scott Wyatt, Commander, 839th Transportation Bn, Lt. Col. Miguel Flores Rivera, Commander, 405th Army Field Support Bn-Africa and Lt. Col. Daniel Brady, Commander, 731st Munitions Squadron explain why this program is so important.
    (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 10:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 773890
    VIRIN: 201111-A-IG394-001
    Filename: DOD_108075862
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strength in Diversity project, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S.Soldiers
    TSAE
    7ATC
    COVID-19
    strength in diversity
    RTSDsouth
    839thTransportationBn
    405thArmyFieldSupportBn-Africa
    731stMunitionsSquadron
    CampDarby

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT