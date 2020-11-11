Strength in Diversity project

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Local Commanders at Camp Darby are launching a Diversity and Inclusion project to help tell the unique stories of the Soldiers, Airmen, DOD Civilians and Italian Host-Nation professionals who serve all across the Darby community. The Camp Darby Team is incredibly diverse with a range of talented and dedicated personnel. Each one of these individuals has a story to tell that highlights the culture, history and traditions that have influenced them and their perspectives over the years. It’s this diversity, along with the strength we derive from it, that makes the Darby Team such an important part of the mission in the European and African Theaters. Lt. Col. Scott Wyatt, Commander, 839th Transportation Bn, Lt. Col. Miguel Flores Rivera, Commander, 405th Army Field Support Bn-Africa and Lt. Col. Daniel Brady, Commander, 731st Munitions Squadron explain why this program is so important.

(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)