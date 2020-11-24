Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MyPCS (Permanent Change of Station) Mobile

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Video by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    The Navy is enabling Sailors to engage with human resource (HR) services on their mobile devices in the same manner, and with the same level of security, as they expect from their personal banking services. MyPCS (Permanent Change of Station) Mobile is a significant addition to a growing toolbox that empowers Sailors with the information and resources they need to manage their Navy career and life events.

    MyPCS Mobile gives Sailors a way to access PCS-related information and resources using their personal mobile devices – no Common Access Card (CAC) required.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 11:12
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 773888
    VIRIN: 201124-O-MO260-028
    Filename: DOD_108075846
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MyPCS (Permanent Change of Station) Mobile, by Willie Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT