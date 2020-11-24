video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/773888" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Navy is enabling Sailors to engage with human resource (HR) services on their mobile devices in the same manner, and with the same level of security, as they expect from their personal banking services. MyPCS (Permanent Change of Station) Mobile is a significant addition to a growing toolbox that empowers Sailors with the information and resources they need to manage their Navy career and life events.



MyPCS Mobile gives Sailors a way to access PCS-related information and resources using their personal mobile devices – no Common Access Card (CAC) required.