The Navy is enabling Sailors to engage with human resource (HR) services on their mobile devices in the same manner, and with the same level of security, as they expect from their personal banking services. MyPCS (Permanent Change of Station) Mobile is a significant addition to a growing toolbox that empowers Sailors with the information and resources they need to manage their Navy career and life events.
MyPCS Mobile gives Sailors a way to access PCS-related information and resources using their personal mobile devices – no Common Access Card (CAC) required.
