    Dover Air Force Base Mission Featurette

    UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The mission video highlights the 436th Airlift Wing's mission of providing rapid global airlift, combat-ready airmen and unrivaled installation support. Dover AFB is home to the Department of Defense's largest aerial port and nearly 9,000 Airmen and joint service members, civilians and families. Its personnel are responsible for global airlift aboard assigned C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. Additionally, the 436th Airlift Wing hosts key partners, such as the Air Force Reserve's 512th Airlift Wing, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations (AFMAO), the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System (AFMES) and the Joint Personal Effects Depot (JPED), jointly responsible for the dignified return of fallen American service members.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 09:39
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover Air Force Base Mission Featurette, by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Delaware
    Dover Air Force Base

