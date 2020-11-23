2020 Annual Eisenhower Writing Competition

The U.S. Army Europe and Africa's annual Eisenhower Writing Awards competition deadline is fast approaching. Contact your local Public Affairs office to find out how you can participate!
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 09:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773874
|VIRIN:
|201123-D-BX786-377
|Filename:
|DOD_108075728
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
