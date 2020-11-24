The 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron held a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) exercise which increases base resiliency, operational capability and prepares Al Dhafra Air Base for any future conflicts.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 06:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773866
|VIRIN:
|201124-F-HJ760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108075650
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 380th ECES Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise, by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT