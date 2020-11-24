Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th ECES Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    11.24.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Guerrisky 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron held a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) exercise which increases base resiliency, operational capability and prepares Al Dhafra Air Base for any future conflicts.

    11.24.2020
    11.24.2020
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th ECES Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise, by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

