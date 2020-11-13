Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    760th EVCC Place New Vehicle Targets

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARTA RANGE, DJIBOUTI

    11.13.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kristin Savage 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    The 760th Engineer Vertical Construction company transported vehicles to be used as targets at a range in Arta, Djibouti. The targets will be utilized by the U.S., French and Djiboutian militaries for training to ensure mission readiness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 04:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773841
    VIRIN: 201113-F-HE813-330
    Filename: DOD_108075557
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: ARTA RANGE, DJ 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 760th EVCC Place New Vehicle Targets, by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    760th EVCC
    Engineer Vertical Construction Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT