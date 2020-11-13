The 760th Engineer Vertical Construction company transported vehicles to be used as targets at a range in Arta, Djibouti. The targets will be utilized by the U.S., French and Djiboutian militaries for training to ensure mission readiness.
Date Taken:
|11.13.2020
Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 04:21
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|773841
VIRIN:
|201113-F-HE813-330
Filename:
|DOD_108075557
Length:
|00:01:04
Location:
|ARTA RANGE, DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 760th EVCC Place New Vehicle Targets, by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
