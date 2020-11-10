20201110ALMACLEAN

Last month Military Working Dog Alma took her first bite after a long and hard road of recovery. This determined K-9 had seven out of eight flexor tendons reattached in her right hind leg and underwent care for over six months of physical rehabilitation at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Japan in U.S. 7th Fleet region. From the emergency flight out from MCAS Iwakuni to the excellent surgeons and veterinarian techs from Public Health Command - Pacific. MWD Alma had the combined teamwork of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army and U.S. Navy working on her challenging case. Alma was more than eager to get back to work and her resiliency has lifted the spirits of all during the COVID-19 pandemic.
