    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.11.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elton Wheeler 

    AFN Sasebo

    Last month Military Working Dog Alma took her first bite after a long and hard road of recovery. This determined K-9 had seven out of eight flexor tendons reattached in her right hind leg and underwent care for over six months of physical rehabilitation at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Japan in U.S. 7th Fleet region. From the emergency flight out from MCAS Iwakuni to the excellent surgeons and veterinarian techs from Public Health Command - Pacific. MWD Alma had the combined teamwork of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army and U.S. Navy working on her challenging case. Alma was more than eager to get back to work and her resiliency has lifted the spirits of all during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 21:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 773817
    VIRIN: 201111-N-WE240-367
    Filename: DOD_108075277
    Length: 00:10:03
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20201110ALMACLEAN, by PO2 Elton Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

