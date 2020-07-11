Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Delaware National Guard soldiers from 153rd Military Police Co. save lives at a car accident

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Video by Sgt. Laura Michael 

    Delaware National Guard Public Affairs

    Interviews - from the Delaware National Guard soldiers of 153rd Military Police Co. that saved lives at a car accident in June 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 20:54
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 773815
    VIRIN: 201107-A-YH047-605
    Filename: DOD_108075250
    Length: 00:13:52
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delaware National Guard soldiers from 153rd Military Police Co. save lives at a car accident, by SGT Laura Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Delaware National Guard
    The National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT