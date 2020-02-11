Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RHC-P Capabilities

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Video by Ryan Graham 

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    Regional Health Command-Pacific released a video today featuring Brig. Gen Jack M. Davis and Command Sgt. Maj. Abuoh Neufville, showcasing the region's military treatment facilities and highlighting their capabilities. The region's senior leaders also emphasized the importance of periodic health assessments and preventing the spread of COVID-19. Video by Ryan Graham, Madigan Army Medical Center, and Christopher Larsen, RHC-P.

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 17:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773805
    VIRIN: 201102-A-WJ570-001
    Filename: DOD_108075117
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Japan
    Korea
    Alaska
    Hawaii
    California
    RHC-P

