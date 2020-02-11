Regional Health Command-Pacific released a video today featuring Brig. Gen Jack M. Davis and Command Sgt. Maj. Abuoh Neufville, showcasing the region's military treatment facilities and highlighting their capabilities. The region's senior leaders also emphasized the importance of periodic health assessments and preventing the spread of COVID-19. Video by Ryan Graham, Madigan Army Medical Center, and Christopher Larsen, RHC-P.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 17:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773805
|VIRIN:
|201102-A-WJ570-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108075117
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RHC-P Capabilities, by Ryan Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
