Gun Three Artillery

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct distributed artillery operations during Integrated Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 30, 2020. ITX is the most comprehensive training conducted at MCAGCC and focuses on the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver, offensive and defensive operations during combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Therese Edwards)