    Gun Three Artillery

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Therese Edwards 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct distributed artillery operations during Integrated Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 30, 2020. ITX is the most comprehensive training conducted at MCAGCC and focuses on the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver, offensive and defensive operations during combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Therese Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 17:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773802
    VIRIN: 201030-M-EE465-1002
    Filename: DOD_108075070
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: CA, US

    MCAGCC

