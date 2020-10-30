U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct distributed artillery operations during Integrated Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 30, 2020. ITX is the most comprehensive training conducted at MCAGCC and focuses on the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver, offensive and defensive operations during combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Therese Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 17:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773802
|VIRIN:
|201030-M-EE465-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108075070
|Length:
|00:05:09
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gun Three Artillery, by LCpl Therese Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT