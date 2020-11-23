Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Medical Officer Brief

    SC, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2020

    Video by Cpl. Shane Manson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Lt. Lonny Myers briefs Marine Corps poolees on medical care during their two week restriction-of-movement order prior to attending recruit training.
    (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Randall Whiteman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Medical Officer Brief, by Cpl Shane Manson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

