    Strait of Magellan Transit USS Tripoli

    AT SEA

    08.30.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Brian Biller 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    200830-N-SS492-001 Ther amphibious Assault ship USS Tripoli transits the Strait of Magellan Aug. 30, 2020. U.S. Navy Video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian P. Biller (Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 16:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773797
    VIRIN: 200830-N-SS492-001
    Filename: DOD_108075035
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: AT SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strait of Magellan Transit USS Tripoli, by CPO Brian Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tripoli

