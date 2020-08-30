200830-N-SS492-001 Ther amphibious Assault ship USS Tripoli transits the Strait of Magellan Aug. 30, 2020. U.S. Navy Video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian P. Biller (Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 16:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|773797
|VIRIN:
|200830-N-SS492-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108075035
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Strait of Magellan Transit USS Tripoli, by CPO Brian Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT