    Military Family Appreciation Month Video

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A video product of B-roll shots, still frame shots (edited) and an interview of Mr. Chas Higgins put together to highlight the importance and roll of the families of military members. Also highlighting the specific feelings of Mr. Higgins during his time in service

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.23.2020 16:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773796
    VIRIN: 201117-F-FN051-1001
    Filename: DOD_108074995
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Family Appreciation Month Video, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tyndall AFB
    November
    Family
    Support
    Military

