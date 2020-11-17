A video product of B-roll shots, still frame shots (edited) and an interview of Mr. Chas Higgins put together to highlight the importance and roll of the families of military members. Also highlighting the specific feelings of Mr. Higgins during his time in service
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 16:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773796
|VIRIN:
|201117-F-FN051-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108074995
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Military Family Appreciation Month Video, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
