Military Family Appreciation Month Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/773796" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video product of B-roll shots, still frame shots (edited) and an interview of Mr. Chas Higgins put together to highlight the importance and roll of the families of military members. Also highlighting the specific feelings of Mr. Higgins during his time in service